It’s about YOUR vote. Your vote is important. It carries a huge responsibility. Are you informed, do you know the issues, are you easily swayed by rumors and political attacks on the character of political candidates? Have you “read between the lines” on measures? Do you know what is behind the request to pass a measure?
Measure 114 is a good example. It sounds like a good safety measure to protect us from gun wielding criminals. ... hmmmm.
Well guess what, only honest citizens get background checks when purchasing a gun. The criminals buy or steal their guns illegally so adding another layer of background checks and permits to get a gun on top of the ones already in place at point of purchase is not necessary. It only adds more fees for the state to collect from you. Following are quotes from an article in the Fall 2022 Oregon Sheriff magazine page 14 and 15 explaining how the passage of measure 114 will deplete the budgets of all local Oregon law enforcement offices, switching funds from protection and enforcement to “require every Sheriff’s and police department to create a program to issue purchase permits. Law enforcement agencies would need to hire staff for the review of permit applications and manage the administrative burdens of a permit program for an estimated 300,000 permits the first year.” OSSA believes that it will cost local government in excess of forty million dollars in the first year. “The overall result: less law enforcement officers on the street fighting crime, and more office staff issuing permits. This being done when Oregon already has the lowest number of police officers per thousand in the United States, and when violent crime is skyrocketing.” I encourage you to read the complete article by Elmer Dickens, OSSA Counsel.
Back to about your vote, we used to call it mudslinging. Now it is referred to as character assassination. I have to take a hard look at a candidate that spends time, effort and way too much money trying to make his opponent look like a villain. If you are slinging mud, you are probably really dirty.
To make your vote a wise one check out the candidates and if they have held any other offices see if their voting history is in line with your values. Don’t get hung up on “social feel good topics," rather look at the history and what the politician has done for the overall good of all citizens. Have they taken away your freedoms, have they made the economy worse, have they raised taxes, have they bought ads with actors depicting “the common man” saying they are in support of that candidate? (I laugh every time I see one of the much repeated commercials of a person running for governor with her in “country attire” and her actors (supporters) looked like they had gotten their clothes from a Goodwill basket. What they must think of the rural side of the state and our fellow citizens!!) Also take a look at who is running and the reason behind their joining the political arena. Are they fed up with corruption and the downfall of morality and the economy and want to try to fix it, or are they in it for the power and the big bucks? Who is backing them, who are their supporters, who are they going to be in debt to? Have you checked out their personal social media posts? How do they live? They want us to think they understand our needs, but what is their lifestyle like? And another big red flag — did they switch political affiliation prior to running for office? Do you really think they have changed their core belief structure and the way they will vote on issues if they get elected. You, the voter must be aware!
Your vote is a sacred trust to keep our country the land of the free. Don’t vote for politicians who will continue to chip away at your freedoms and your ability to survive. If you have not done you due diligence in research, don’t vote — you are not informed enough to speak for those who have done their homework to keep us all free of tyranny.
Lynette Perry
Baker City
