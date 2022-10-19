After my feeble computer search into Baker County Commissioner candidate Dan Garrick, I have come to the conclusion he is more fluff than foundation.

His own campaign material appears to be a word salad of confusing statements. "Keep the main thing the main thing," and "do the right thing for the right reason" leaves me pondering the meaning of the right thing and the main thing as it applies to county government.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.