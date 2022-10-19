After my feeble computer search into Baker County Commissioner candidate Dan Garrick, I have come to the conclusion he is more fluff than foundation.
His own campaign material appears to be a word salad of confusing statements. "Keep the main thing the main thing," and "do the right thing for the right reason" leaves me pondering the meaning of the right thing and the main thing as it applies to county government.
He touches on politically advantageous questions but offers no solutions. He apparently doesn't understand the limitations of the office when he seeks to control every department, overriding the elected department heads such as the district attorney, county clerk and tax collector. His own campaign material seems to believe the county commission controls the Baker City, Goodrich Reservoir watershed.
In investigating his past work record I looked at Oregon Constructor Contractor Board files. In his time here since leaving Bend, he has been involved in at least five different businesses. After a period of inaction, he claimed he renewed his license in June when the state records show a July 5 renewal. Is this inaccuracy intentional or just a minor inattention to detail?
I don't know if he is unaware of the open meeting requirement of the county office or if he means to subvert that requirement by offering "town hall" meetings instead.
His nebulous statement "making Baker County self-sufficient again" sounds good politically but is naive. While the county and city can lead, there are numerous instances where the county depends on a number of outside private and government programs such as State Police, highways and roads, just to name a few.
After a long period of admirable work back east, I feel that his candidacy is reminiscent of the southern reconstruction era that saw carpetbaggers racing in to save the locals. His candidacy speaks of being a "visionary and transformational manager," a statement more in line with a TV evangelist or a self-help guru.
I urge everyone to look very closely into the veracity of Dan Garrick for themselves and then send him back to his community service job in New York.
Elect Shane Alderson to this important position. Shane is a clear-thinking young man with his feet, family and future firmly rooted in Baker County.
Ross Brinton
Baker City
