I was in attendance at the City Council meeting where they discussed and voted on the quiet zone proposal. I have never seen such a biased meeting. Mayor McQuisten and her two puppets, or those on her side, had already made up their minds on their votes before listening to the presentation made by the Baker City Quiet Zone representative. Also there to speak and answer questions were the Mayor and the Public Works Director of La Grande, who have already implemented a quiet zone there. There were between 40 and 50 people there to show support for the quiet zone, 10 of whom also spoke. Even though the Mayor quoted that 85% of the people (in Baker City) were against it, not one was present at the meeting. This meeting was advertised on the front page of the newspaper Tuesday stating the agenda, yet no opposition was present. I would like to personally thank the three councilors at the meeting that listened and asked questions with an open mind. As for the other three, shame on you! This truly is about the safety of our town, pure and simple.
As for having a seventh member on the Council, this won’t happen until Mayor McQuisten finds another puppet. Randy Daugherty has been a councilman and is willing to give more time to the city he grew up in. He will fill the vacancy and sit through a presentation, do a little research and vote either for or against without having to lobby for votes.
Thanks to all of the people who attended the meeting and are behind this quiet zone movement. Also, thanks to Jayson Jacoby for his excellent editorial. As for Mayor McQuisten and those on her side, no city money sounds like a win-win to me. “Never look a gift horse in the mouth!”
Larry Smith
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.