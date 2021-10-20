Last week’s city council meeting was a bizarre experience. Quiet zone committee members did an excellent job detailing the many health, safety, and economic benefits of establishing a train horn Quiet zone.Their proposal has so many pluses with absolutely no negative impact for anyone in the city. The committee even plans to raise the funds to construct the necessary railroad crossing mitigation elements. With the written support of over 50 businesses and a petition signed by more than 400 community members the proposal seemed destined for unanimous approval.
The bizarre thing was that the mayor and two council members voted against the Quiet zone. They expressed no objection to any part of the proposal. They never said that it would be bad for anyone. Their sole objection was that they believe that the majority of people in Baker City are against the Quiet zone. This stance is both ridiculous and hypocritical.
The city council routinely approves projects that the majority might not support. We would be in a sorry mess if they didn’t. Need, health, and safety should outweigh popularity. And as several council members pointed out, need usually is enough to get a project passed. McQuisten, Dixon, and Waggoner showed a lack of integrity by requesting a majority vote on a ballot measure for the Quiet zone project, but not for any other city project.
McQuisten and Dixon went deeper into the ridiculous by suggesting that a 20-year old vote and a Facebook straw poll are valid indicators of anything at all.
These voters were not given a clear explanation of what a Quiet zone is and how it will be funded before being asked to respond yea or nay.
Of course the majority argument isn’t even relevant. Not everyone is equally affected by the train horns. To say that a person living close to the tracks should suffer just because others don’t want to change anything is pure selfishness. To suggest that school children should continue to be blasted by horns throughout the day when there is a fairly easy solution shows an inconceivable level of disregard for the well-being of others.
I can’t say what is in the hearts of the mayor and council members Dixon and Waggoner but they came off as mean-spirited. Council members are elected to make thoughtful, sometimes difficult, decisions that help make Baker City a healthier, safer, and more prosperous community. These councilors did a great disservice to the people they were elected to represent and thwarted a valuable project when they voted against the Quiet zone.
Cynthia Roberts
Baker City
