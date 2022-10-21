I was surprised by the disconnect in Mr. Badger’s letter supporting Rep. Bentz.
While I agree with much of what he said, he certainly misses the boat on Bentz’s unabashed fealty to Trump.
Two years ago, Bentz ran on the platform that he was more Trumpian than any of the other candidates. Less than a month in office, Bentz chose to defy the Constitution and law by voting to refuse to recognize votes of American citizens.
Voter fraud? Look at Trump’s chief of staff Meadows who blatantly lied when he registered to vote in a state in which he did not live. This is the kind of "voter" that Bentz supports. He’s a Trumpian through and through.
This summer, Bentz parroted Trump’s lie concerning a legally obtained search warrant to recover classified documents. Bentz failed to point out that Trump supported a law (to try to put Hillary in jail) that stiffened the penalty for mishandling of classified documents.
If a candidate does not believe that the Constitution should be followed and that all people should be treated equally in the eyes of the law, then he certainly does not deserve to be in Congress.
I am a Republican who is voting for Joe Yetter. I want an honest person representing me, even if they are a Democrat.
Rick Meis
Halfway
