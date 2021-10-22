I’m amazed that both Baker County and City governments have magnanimously decided to accept the combined (over 5 million dollars) federal economic relief funds considering how much the city/county leaders and their fellow Republicans seem to hate the current administration and all it stands for. But it seems that they are doing so willingly and with glee! It is much needed funding, for sure. And they’re right to take it and use it. They need it. We all need those funds to keep the city/county departments fully funded and to get needed personnel, equipment and training they need to keep us safe and healthy.
Both the city/county will be able to use those federal government emergency relief funds for the many needy departments they operate: fire, police, roads, etc.
But you have to wonder if the city/county would have received those same economic stimulus/relief funds from the Republican nominee who ran for president, and lost. He had shown no inclination to help cities or counties, during his term, unless it benefited him or his “friends.” So, now, maybe, Baker City/County Republicans will be pondering why they voted the way they did. If the current administration seems to be more concerned about the economy of small cities and counties than the Republican nominee would have been, and is providing economic relief for individuals, businesses and governments then, just maybe, they voted for the wrong person. City/County Republican voters must be shaking their collective heads and, maybe, finally, seeing that what Pogo said many years ago is as relevant today (for Republicans in Baker City/County) as it was then: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
Steve DeFord
Prineville
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.