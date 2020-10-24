Nonpartisan nature of City Council important now
Was pondering those who might get my vote for City Council? Thanks to the Baker County Republican Party my choices were made much easier. I will be extremely wary of McQuisten, Dixon, Milliman, Bruland, Alderson and Waggoner. I know five of them only from their newspaper profiles. McQuisten however posted an “in your face vote for me” mega profile on Facebook. It is here I found that she would “protect our God given Constitutional rights”? When I questioned this statement (pointing out that it was, in fact, our forefathers that wrote the constitution, not “her” God) my comment was quickly removed? Unsurprisingly all the other comments were nothing but accolades! I feel sorry that she and the other five candidates (can only hope through no fault of their own) have been “vetted?”, lumped together, revealed as Republicans and endorsed by the Baker County Republicans. Being, supposedly, nonpartisan positions why would the Republicans claim a break in tradition and endorse these six? Does anyone else find this disturbing? Seems quite evident that a personal agenda is in the works? Do they know what is best for all Baker City citizens? Scary indeed! Have yet to see who the Baker County Democrats are endorsing? Oh that’s right — it’s a “nonpartisan” position! Why would a political party be involved?
I know two candidates that will make a difference and serve “all” citizens regardless of political leanings. Gretchen Stadler and Damon Rose. I will give my precious votes to true “nonpartisan” representatives. Their city-focused accomplishments, service to the community and civic values are exactly the characteristics we need. They will provide a much needed fairness and inclusiveness in our city government. The people we choose to make unbiased decisions should never be tied down to a specific ideology or agenda. Join me in preserving the nonpartisanship “requirement” on our Baker City Council, it was put there for a reason and ultra important in today’s divisive climate. “Vetting”: Investigate someone thoroughly, especially to ensure they are suitable for a job requiring secrecy or loyalty. Hmmm?
Peace to all.
Mike Meyer
Baker City
