Vote no on the Baker Rural Fire increased tax levy.
I was a member of this Fire District for several years until the board pulled several stunts to the detriment of the department and District as a whole.
The present leadership and the majority of the board have practiced bad management to the extent that the vast majority of the firefighters have resigned. This department has not been able to respond to emergencies with qualified personnel for the last several years, and it’s getting worse! It has reduced the probability of the city and other departments in the county’s willingness to respond to emergencies within this district.
The board has mismanaged the budget by purchasing dilapidated equipment from acquaintances (tenders) and depleted the budget enough to now require these additional funds to operate rewarding mismanagement is not logical.
The new station that was just purchased is in a physical location that eliminated several properties up Salmon Creek to be covered by the insurance companies, the ISO (insurance services organization) requires a station within five miles of the property. This station does benefit the city fire department, and the district and is very nice, but do we really need it? And the additional cost? The newer Chief is now paid, and has obligated the Baker Rural department to all of sudden be required to pay state PERS.
The department has failed to follow state law and does not publish or post its budget for the taxpayers to read or comment on.
These factors along with other examples of bad management requires additional funds to keep to the same amateurish path during these inflationary times.
Please do not enable this department to increase the amount of taxes it misspends. It’s time to stop this local government’s negligent behavior!
Addison Johnson
Baker City
