After reading the Opinion column in the Oct. 22 edition and the item on the front page, I came away with a couple of thoughts. Is it a little hypocritical to voice so much discontent against the federal government for meddling in county business, even going so far as to agree to discuss forming a Constitutional County. Then be overjoyed to receive a gift from Uncle Sam of over 6 million dollars to aid with recovery from COVID-19, which by the way was even described as a hoax by some. The grant allowed the county to use the funds for nearly any reason. I suggest there are so many better ways to use this money than to bail the county out of land purchases. So many businesses had to take out loans to stay in business, schools need to make so many improvements for air quality and lunchrooms, and clean water, I could go on and on, but you get the idea.
Secondly, I would like to extend a shout out to Mr. Rick Meis from Halfway, who has reminded us all that we should look at the abilities of the candidate, not his party affiliation when we cast a vote for those we choose to represent us.
Don Worley
Baker City
