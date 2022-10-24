I’m writing in support of Shane Alderson for the position of county commissioner. I first met Shane more than 25 years ago when I was the Criminal Investigations Division Sergeant for the Oregon State Police here in Baker (now retired). One day a young man came in to our office wanting information about the State Police. Turns out it was Shane. He introduced himself and said he wanted to get more information about law enforcement in Eastern Oregon. Particularly city, county, state responsibilities related to jurisdictions. We had a great conversation and I was impressed with the fact that a young man had taken interest in an area that he admitted he was unfamiliar with. My recollection of our meeting at the time is that he just wanted to learn more about law enforcement in his community.

Fast forward to today. I recently took the opportunity, having not spoken with Shane for many years, to contact him and inquire about his running for the position of County Chair and what his goals were for that position. I was again impressed. His desire to serve the community and what he had staked out as important issues that benefited ALL the residents of our community was appreciated.

