I attended the Baker City Council meeting on Oct. 12th, a meeting mainly about the city council discussing the railroad quiet zone idea. There were at least 50 to 60 people at the meeting. I heard several people complain about the stress and mental damage that the horns create, one presentation from Peter Fargo about the private group trying to raise money to get a railroad quiet zone established and a big split, down the middle, amongst the city council members. One of the points of concern is the health and safety of the children at South Baker Intermediate School. The school is right next to the railroad tracks.
The South Baker Intermediate School is a very concerning situation. I feel that Peter Fargo’s concern for his daughter’s health and safety, as well as the other children, is real and heartfelt. The school was built in the mid-1950s. Why was it built there, at that time? The train had already been going by for decades by then. As I have pointed out before, the worst potential catastrophe scenario for Baker City would be a train derailment within the city limits. If it happened next to the school, the results could be beyond belief. Mr. Fargo’s battle about the horns and potential health and safety hazards should be with the Baker School District. In recent years the school board decided to close Churchill and North Baker schools. That left the only school in the entire west end of Baker City open, next to the railroad tracks.
The folks of Baker City just passed a school bond on May 18, 2021 for $4 million, with matching funds, for improving school facilities and safety. The Baker School District bond is supposed to “prioritize safety and security and improve capacity in all schools.” What better way to spend some of that money than to fix up North Baker School and close down South Baker Intermediate for good.
I did hear one very interesting observation at the council meeting. Why aren’t any of the folks in favor of keeping the train whistle at these city council meetings, when the main topic is discussions about the whistle? According to Mayor McQuisten’s recent post (from Jayson Jacoby’s editorial) on her Facebook page, “1500 people are in favor of the quiet zone and roughly 8500 people are not.” Approximately 50 to 60 people attended the city council meeting on Oct. 12th, almost all were in favor of the quiet zone. What is everyone else doing? You folks need to stop giving Mayor McQuisten your opinions in the supermarket and show up at these meetings. It also would not hurt to voice your opinions to all the city council members via emails, they are not that hard to find.
I do have a suggestion concerning this idea. No more motions for the city to move ahead with the quiet zone application until the Quiet Zone group comes up with the entire funds needed for this project.
Roger LeMaster
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.