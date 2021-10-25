The North Baker Transportation Improvement Project (NBTIP) is a significant opportunity to improve Baker City for all residents. We have funding of nearly eight million dollars from the state, county, and city, and the potential for even more financing, to improve the safety and accessibility of Tenth, Pocahontas/Hughes, and Cedar streets. But only if our elected officials vote to adopt the NBTIP plan.
Many people from Baker City, Baker County, Oregon Department of Transportation, and HDR Engineering worked together to develop practical street designs that meet the needs of drivers and incorporate features that allow pedestrians, bicyclists, and wheelchair/scooter users to travel down and across these streets safely. The plan retains four vehicle lanes on Tenth Street while improving sidewalks, bike lanes, and crossings on all three streets. This is a win-win solution for all people traveling in North Baker. The funds and the road improvements will only be realized with the approval of the Baker City Council and the Baker County Commissioners.
The NBTIP plan is a 20-year project that will be reviewed and adjusted as the process moves forward; however, the end result will be a safer, more livable community for all of us. Baker citizens have played an important role in accomplishing many beneficial community projects such as the all-abilities playground, the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway, the Heritage Museum, and the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. Residents who see the benefits of bringing millions of dollars into our community and improving Tenth, Pocahontas/Hughes, and Cedar streets can help this project happen too. Learn more at https://www.bakercity.com/DocumentCenter/View/1961/TM6_Future-Conditions_Analysis_Final and voice your support to Baker City Council members and Baker County Commissioners. Help make this valuable project a reality.
Gretchen Stadler
Citizen member, NBTIP Technical Advisory Committee, Baker City
