I would like to share my support for Shane Alderson as Baker County Commissioner, Position 3. In my opinion, Shane is a thoughtful, diligent and selfless public servant. As Baker County residents, we need leaders who show up without ego, who listen more than they talk, who aren’t afraid to change their mind when they learn new information and who work to do the right things for the betterment of our communities. Shane does not seem to favor decisions that speak to narrow focus or the loudest voices. It is neither appealing or easy to be a public servant in today’s world. I thank outgoing Commissioners Harvey and Bennett for their personal investment of time these past several years and thank the other candidates willing to put themselves out there for all of us here in this wonderful place we live. In the end, there is a choice to make for Position 3 — and I support Shane Alderson to work collaboratively with Commissioner Nichols and incoming Commissioner Witham. I believe they make up a diverse group of leaders that are invested in maintaining the great things we are and elevating the services we depend on from Baker County.
Kevin Cassidy
Baker County
