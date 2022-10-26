The speed of traffic on Auburn Avenue east of the railroad tracks is not regulated. Many drive above the posted limit, at 40 mph or more. It may be a "collector street," but it is posted at 25 mph, which is the mandated speed in residential areas.

There is no traffic congestion on Auburn and a stop sign would not create that; at the stop sign at Auburn and 2nd I rarely see more than two cars. I do not recollect seeing a police officer posted on Auburn, a temporary measure considering our poorly allocated department. I have never seen the city's speed warning trailer on Auburn.

