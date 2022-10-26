The speed of traffic on Auburn Avenue east of the railroad tracks is not regulated. Many drive above the posted limit, at 40 mph or more. It may be a "collector street," but it is posted at 25 mph, which is the mandated speed in residential areas.
There is no traffic congestion on Auburn and a stop sign would not create that; at the stop sign at Auburn and 2nd I rarely see more than two cars. I do not recollect seeing a police officer posted on Auburn, a temporary measure considering our poorly allocated department. I have never seen the city's speed warning trailer on Auburn.
Painting the curbs yellow will do nothing to encourage drivers to slow down and be more cautious. Drivers at the stop signs on 4th Street do not have clear sight lines when crossing or turning onto Auburn. A pedestrian (an adult, not a smaller child) was hit at this intersection less than a year ago and taken to the ER. There have been two collisions, one of which was a rollover accident. With our new very limited ambulance service in the county, shouldn't we be more cautious?
Jerome Benson
Baker City
