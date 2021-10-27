America originally welcomed to her shores the faithful of many denominations, spawned in a highly religious age. But in spite of the many religious doctrines that have washed over our land, America has always had only one God.
America’s God was the purveyor of responsible freedom, of personal liberty balanced by social commitment and compromise. In America, the majority was destined to always rule, while guarding the full rights of all to express themselves and participate in government. In time, America took positive steps to enfranchise ethnic minorities and women when it was clear they were not fully included.
But the nation went overboard in coddling certain minorities who wanted special privileges. These included the corporate and government elite, the youth, the police, and the criminal class. All of these wanted immunity from consequence for their actions.
The majority have lost our sense of responsibility to guide, correct, rightly judge, and ultimately raise others to a higher level of understanding.
We have become a nation openly and avowedly letting people and institutions run wild, hoping that our shiny surface patriotism and slick philosophies will eventually bring all the wayward back into the fold.
We have neglected to teach and enforce the traditional laws, values, and expectations of our political culture to those we love. Instead, we have taught, “It’s all good,” “Let it be,” “Forgive and forget,” and “Let’s just have fun and make money.”
America was once more than this. But America has now committed herself to libertinism, handouts, greed, exploitation, addiction, and hopelessness. These are her gods now.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah, and a regular visitor to Baker
(0) comments
