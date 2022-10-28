On the Baker Rural Fire Protection District (BRFPD) tax levy, an informed YES vote. Please support all your local rural fire districts by volunteering, supporting, and encouraging others to do so! All volunteer organizations are in the same situation: short on operating budgets, and more importantly, volunteers. The service to the patrons of any district is directly tied to the volunteers, equipment, and training available. This is paid for by the patrons' tax dollars, and any grant money that can be acquired.
In response to Mr. Johnson’s last two letters to the editor asking for no votes on the tax levy request — there was only a small sliver of accuracy: that being he was a member of the volunteer department for a period of time. The facts are: a few addresses were affected by station location change, one was just outside by a few feet, and couple addresses were added into area. All affected addresses have been, and will continue to be provided service by the district. The department chief and training officers receive a small compensation for extra time spent to support the volunteers and patrons. The district is not required to, and does NOT, pay PERS. Personnel, volunteer or paid, levels fluctuate in any organization due to many factors. We have not had vast resignations, only two.
BRFPD board and budget meetings are open to the public, and legal notices and publications of both are made as required by statute. The current board of directors is working the same as those before: provide the best possible resources, training, and services to the volunteers and patrons of the district with what we have to work with. The board decisions are based on all factors with the information available and in the best interest of Baker Rural Fire Protection District patrons. Please be informed with the facts, not negative opinions. Contact any BRFPD board member or volunteer to help make an informed decision.Vote YES for BRFPD tax levy request!
Collin Kaseberg
Baker County
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.