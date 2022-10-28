It is with much appreciation that this letter is written. Two years ago, we lost a very dear friend after a courageous battle with cancer. Many of us wanted to honor Merrie Hensley with a bench to commemorate our friendship. We worked with Lynette Perry, co-founder of the Baker City Events organization. Her vision was for donated benches to be placed around the bandstand in the Geiser-Pollman city park, a great way to increase seating for musical events and community activities while paying tribute to others.
We are happy that the seven new metal benches are now in place. Because this was a team effort, we would like to thank the following: Lynette Perry for her dedication to this project; Natural Structures for the sturdy and well-designed benches; R.D. Mac for donating the concrete pads; and Robert Collins for his work to install the benches.
As donors of a bench, we are happy that Merrie's many friends and family will have a great place to remember her. We are grateful to those who volunteered their time and efforts in making this project come to fruition. What a beautiful park we are lucky to enjoy in so many ways, and now with a bench to honor a very special friend.
Patty Bogart, Victoria Howard, Fawn Robertson, Erin Callahan, Heather Palmer Johnson, Kathy Saunders, Diane Davis, Jean Justus, Julie Stout, Theresa Dennis, Kathy Mitchell, Jerri Wickert, Barbara Haynes, Kelly Nichols
