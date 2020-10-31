Johnny Waggoner Sr. will make a great city councilor
A couple of years ago I was listening to the radio and heard a popular song that opens with the lyrics “Why are men great till they gotta be great?”
For some reason those words really stuck with me and I started thinking about the men in my life, or more specifically about my husband, Johnny Waggoner Sr. I asked myself the following questions: Is he perfect? No, but who is? Is he stubborn? Sure, so am I. A little rough around the edges? Absolutely. But since I have known him, has he ever failed to be great when a situation required him to be? Not once.
Just a few examples of his generosity and kindness: John left the house early one morning with a towel and wire cutters to help local law enforcement rescue a fawn who had gotten stuck in a fence while her impatient, and potentially dangerous, mother looked on. Of course, law enforcement had not requested his assistance, he had just heard the call come over the scanner and decided to see if he could help. I have seen him stop to help an elderly woman who had fallen face first on the sidewalk as we were driving by and work determinedly in the dark and cold to help a new neighbor and her teenage daughter who had gotten their SUV stuck in ankle-high slush.
I am sure that many of you know John and know that he is not your typical candidate. He is outspoken and not always what you would call “politically correct.” While John may not be an eloquent speaker, he may just charm you with his quick wit and Southern accent, and at the end of the day it is not really words that matter. John is resourceful, dependable and in a crisis, he will undoubtably be in the middle of things without regard for himself. John is a man of action and it is in those moments, when action is desperately needed, that he is truly great.
Angela Waggoner
Baker City
