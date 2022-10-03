I am successfully self employed. I have learned from observation and experience that it is the job of each individual to improve upon their own financial position in life. Contrary to what the present “nanny state” would have to believe; it is not the job of government to be a panacea for your problems. The Biden administration has betrayed you with his demented style of economics and resultant unprecedented spending and consequent inflation. He has basically bankrupted this country in under two years. Do you really want the government to control your future? Really?

If you do, plan on living in poverty, and being sparsely fed, watered, and housed by this disastrous socialistic administration. As Ronald Reagan so aptly said “You are not the problem, government is the problem.” Even John F. Kennedy, elected by the once recognizable Democratic Party, said, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” Only hard work will give you a financial future, affordable housing and personal success. Are you making low wages? It may require you to live in shared housing to get ahead, and stop spending precious little income on cigarettes, alcohol, tattoos, and the newest smartphones. Make a plan to increase your marketable skills to increase wages; save and work hard at your goals. Financial freedom requires work!

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.