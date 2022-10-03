I am successfully self employed. I have learned from observation and experience that it is the job of each individual to improve upon their own financial position in life. Contrary to what the present “nanny state” would have to believe; it is not the job of government to be a panacea for your problems. The Biden administration has betrayed you with his demented style of economics and resultant unprecedented spending and consequent inflation. He has basically bankrupted this country in under two years. Do you really want the government to control your future? Really?
If you do, plan on living in poverty, and being sparsely fed, watered, and housed by this disastrous socialistic administration. As Ronald Reagan so aptly said “You are not the problem, government is the problem.” Even John F. Kennedy, elected by the once recognizable Democratic Party, said, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” Only hard work will give you a financial future, affordable housing and personal success. Are you making low wages? It may require you to live in shared housing to get ahead, and stop spending precious little income on cigarettes, alcohol, tattoos, and the newest smartphones. Make a plan to increase your marketable skills to increase wages; save and work hard at your goals. Financial freedom requires work!
Locally, we have a RINO running for Baker County Commission Position No. 3, who openly wants you to increase your dependency on the nanny state. Rather than have you increase your income, dignity, and self sufficiency. He wants your peers to pay for your housing. We don’t need Portland style leadership, nor do we need to keep spending public money that we don’t have. Just look at the result. Read the literature on the candidates. I did. On November 8, I’m voting for Dan Garrick. He is your only reasoned conservative choice. Please give him your vote.
Darin VanDyken
Baker City
