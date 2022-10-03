I’m a longtime Republican PCP who regularly attends the Oregon Republican Party state central committee meetings. I have worked on various projects with Suzan Jones and her team for the last 5-6 years.
I watched on Sept. 24 as Danny Johnson and Doni Bruland disrupted our meeting in The Dalles and walked through the various county contingents badmouthing the duly elected contingent from Baker County. There is no room for this kind of behavior in our meetings. The credentialing team voted 7-0 that Johnson and Bruland were not duly elected in Baker County. They had violated many tenets of the county bylaws.
Suzan Ellis Jones and her team are known throughout the state as being some of the most effective, knowledgeable leaders in our party. It was very clear that these "newly elected" agitators had no working knowledge of how our political system or our party works. What an embarrassment!
Your recent article in the Baker City Herald gives a very distorted and inaccurate view of what really happened. I hope that you will print the actual press release put out by the Baker County Republicans because it is accurate information. There were over 100 people there that can verify the accuracy of the press release.
Carol Williams
Silverton
