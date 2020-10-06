Kerry McQuisten a perfect candidate for City Council
I am writing a letter in response to the news that my friend, Kerry McQuisten, is running for Baker City Council. We were Baker High School Bulldogs together, where Kerry earned her spot at the top of our class and never let up. She has been a valuable employee, run her own businesses, worked in the political arena and answers to the name “Mom” — among other great accomplishments you can find listed on her Facebook page.
While these qualifications give her the groundwork she needs to understand and succeed in the City Council position, I am most excited to know how much Kerry loves Baker City. She is enthusiastic about our people, our businesses, our stunning surroundings and our rich heritage. It means a lot to me that while she is a quick learner and interested in new ideas, she also has deep regard for the folks that put their blood, sweat and tears into building this town into the amazing place we all call home. She is a perfect candidate to bridge that gap between doing things because they are old habits, or the other extreme of buying into every new thing in the name of progress.
After the upheaval of these last few months, it would be a relief to put anger and distrust aside, take the time to listen to one another in a respectful way, and work together to move into the future. I’ve known Kerry long enough to trust her with bringing a servant leader mentality to the table, combined with the important qualifications of being firmly grounded in law, political procedure and business.
Whether you are here from generations back, or freshly relocated, it is time to fully enjoy the fruits of living in a caring and unique little place with its very own heartbeat, and I believe Kerry can help us do that.
Thanks to Kerry and to all the candidates who put their name in the hat for these positions. After all, “It is not the critic who counts ... the credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena ...” — Theodore Roosevelt.
Whitney Black
Baker City
