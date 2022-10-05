In asking my peers what are the most important functions of local, (city) government, the two top answers I receive are: 1) to provide safety, (eg. police, fire, and medical services); and livability, (eg. utility infrastructure, delivery, and maintaining an aesthetically pleasing environment).

I know little of the two candidates who are running for Baker County Commissioner position 3. I know that Dan Garrick worked as a general contractor here for a number of years, and that both he and Shane Alderson have had significant involvement professionally in emergency management response. Additionally, Mr. Alderson has served two of a four-year commitment on the Baker City Council.

