In asking my peers what are the most important functions of local, (city) government, the two top answers I receive are: 1) to provide safety, (eg. police, fire, and medical services); and livability, (eg. utility infrastructure, delivery, and maintaining an aesthetically pleasing environment).
I know little of the two candidates who are running for Baker County Commissioner position 3. I know that Dan Garrick worked as a general contractor here for a number of years, and that both he and Shane Alderson have had significant involvement professionally in emergency management response. Additionally, Mr. Alderson has served two of a four-year commitment on the Baker City Council.
I have lived in Baker City and County for 28 years, and worked in several positions in the state and county as manager of several agencies. I finished up my career as Justice of the Peace, and presided as the Baker City Municipal Judge. In that capacity I heard many property nuisance cases.
Our LEA in Baker does a remarkable job. Although most property owners see public nuisance priorities as adversely affecting their property values, the city has generally been non-responsive in pursuing those cases. As a result, in the last several years there has been a serious denigration in the condition of many residential neighborhoods and properties. I’m hearing Baker City called “Little Portland.” The current city manager is reportedly serious about cleaning up the nuisance properties and addressing code violations. If that is true, I applaud him. However, the proof is in the pudding as the saying goes.
During Mr. Alderson’s tenure in governing the city I’ve seen no passion, or accomplishments related to improving aforementioned city environment. In his ads he espouses more public spending, and claims to be an advocate of accessible public lands. I have attended almost every FAFA meeting with the USFS regarding forest access planning. Never have I seen Mr. Alderson there advocating for continued public access to federal lands. Changing seats, seldom changes performance.
Like the old saying goes, the proof, indeed, is in the pudding. I encourage your vote for Dan Garrick.
Don Williams
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.