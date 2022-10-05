I am writing in response to your biased reporting of the Baker County Republican Party debacle.
I have known the chair of the Baker County Republican group for a number of years now, and can say she is one of the most knowledgeable people I know when it comes to bylaws and RRO. She is who I go to when I have questions about bylaws.
The actions that took place in The Dalles just proved to me that her detractors are on a mission to destroy her and the executive committee of the BCRP. The anger that Mr. Johnson showed on Sept. 24 only proves that he is not the leader that Suzan Jones is.
This takeover of the ORP by a faction that has very little experience on how the organization works is causing a lot of division. And your publication is only giving support to them. I ask that you retract that article you printed and offer an apology to the sitting BCRP executive committee. They have done what is required of them despite what their detractors say. They are good for our state ORP. I have developed a lifelong friendship with Suzan through working with Kerry’s campaign for governor as I have with Kerry.
Moe Yoder
Sheridan, Oregon
