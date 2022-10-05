“Time is precious commodity, maybe even more valuable than money.”
With that said, in this hectic pace of today’s world I’ve seen Dan Garrick (candidate for Baker County Commissioner) give and give even more of his time to help our local people in need. He helps little old ladies, handicapped citizens, and widows with construction needs. This list also includes friends like myself, performing honey-do’s outside my scope of professionalism like tile, or flooring. Thank you Dan!
I have seen Dan give up his time here in his home town to help people with catastrophic events. This was through working with an organization known as “eight days of hope.” This group of people give their time and money to help hurricane, tornado and flood victims. Dan was a lead man in assessing damage, coordinating funds with many agencies, purchasing needed materials and their warehousing for future distribution. Mr Garrick would then head up 50 to 2,000 volunteers for placement of skilled labor to the over 200 homes they were working on. This was a multiple year commitment, where Dan gave up years of his life to help people in need.
Even though I call Dan a friend, I believe one of the main reasons I would vote for Dan Garrick is his conservative beliefs. These are foundation beliefs; like our forefathers gave us in the Declaration of Independence, and our Constitution of the United States of America. These beliefs are based on the premise that the government should be “for the people and by the people.” So I urge you to vote for a true public servant, Dan Garrick, in the upcoming election for Position 3 of our county commissioners race.
Ray Sohn
Baker City
