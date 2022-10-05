“Time is precious commodity, maybe even more valuable than money.”

With that said, in this hectic pace of today’s world I’ve seen Dan Garrick (candidate for Baker County Commissioner) give and give even more of his time to help our local people in need. He helps little old ladies, handicapped citizens, and widows with construction needs. This list also includes friends like myself, performing honey-do’s outside my scope of professionalism like tile, or flooring. Thank you Dan!

