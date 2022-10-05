I have enjoyed the last seven plus years, with the confidence of having a county commissioner who understands the needs of those who make their living from the land. One who understands the particular needs of farmers, ranchers, miners, loggers, and their dependence upon leadership to advocate for their access to resources. One who also promotes responsible and sustainable harvesting practices.
For decades, my late husband and I ran a business that supplied and repaired equipment for the needs of those who earned their living in those enterprises. We catered to a productive and thriving community with no absence of willing workers, unlike what we are now experiencing. Conservative county commissioners made progress happen, even in hard times. The current trends of unreasonable state and federal regulations that are opposed to fossil fuels, timber harvesting, grazing, and mineral extraction on public lands in our country is responsible for our social and economic downward spiral. Fiscal sustainability, on any level, cannot be accomplished through continued borrowing, or even grant streams. On the local level we desperately need someone who applies common sense to economic sustainability for Baker County.
We know what is wrong. We know what needs to continue on the local level to preserve this beautiful place called Baker County. There is one candidate that gets it: Dan Garrick. Please give him your vote.
Also please vote to ease your cost of living. Dump the phony “Build Back Better” promise. You really can’t publicly say “it’s better” without your sanity being questioned. Regardless of your party registration, give a strong thumbs down to our present state and national socialist administration with your vote on November 8. You can’t afford not to.
Alice Knapp
Baker City
