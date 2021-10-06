This is why we are against vaccine mandates. This came to us from a very special friend, with a medical background, who is in the military. This is the letter that was sent to us. We will let it speak for itself.
“I broke today. I watched people cry as they were vaccinated against their will. I watched mothers break down as they begged for mercy to have more time while they are still breastfeeding their babies. I watched others cry out that they have had miscarriages, stillbirths, and infertility and they just want more time in case this will harm them. They were told line up and take your shot. We are working to get them exemptions but every angle we take, those who are pro vax plot to change the rules at every turn. Once people started being forced I refused to participate. I’m ready to be fired for this. It’s kind of dramatic but I have nothing to lose. I can’t watch this anymore. Thank You for praying.”
We don’t recognize our country any more. Are we living in Nazi Germany or communist China? We love our country and will continue to pray for those that are in authority.
Terry and Julie Miller
Baker City
