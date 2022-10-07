I’m writing today to shine a light on our own community members that turned a day that traditionally is all about themselves into a day about their community.
Rick Gillespie and Libby Wilson of Baker City celebrated their wedding in August of this year. Rick and Libby passed on the usual gift registry and asked their guests to donate what they would otherwise give as a gift to our local YMCA and specifically to support youth sports participation. Because of Rick and Libby’s willingness to forgo the flatware and fine china, and the generosity of their guests locally and from all corners of the globe, your YMCA received $11,425 to make sure all kids get a chance to play youth sports. Because of this generous gift, any child, preschool through 6th grade will play basketball at the Y this winter for free! No financial paperwork, no income restrictions or questions, just free!
Thank you, Rick and Libby, and your guests for helping remove hurdles for our community’s kids to enjoy team sports. Your selflessness will be celebrated this winter on courts in our communities by more kids than ever before. Hopefully this is just a start and as our community follows your lead we will see a day soon where all youth sports at the YMCA will be free for all!
Registration is now open at www.BakerYMCA.org or 541-523-9622, where you can also sponsor a team or donate to help make more sports free for all kids in our community. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Adam Crowell
President
Baker YMCA Board of Directors
