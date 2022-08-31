Paul Harvey was an icon of reasoned thinking of whom many young Americans are unaware. He passed on in 2009 and since then, our country has fallen to the depths of which he warned.
In Paul Harvey’s words, the playbook is simple and the outcome is obvious if America fails to respond to the ideological/sycophantic liars who wage war within our country against the God-given Republic that we have been so blessed to receive from the thoughts of this nation’s founders.
The Socialists of today are neither creative nor brilliant. They simply know how to plagiarize or use historical ideas in a way that is the opposite of the original good intentions of true American patriots. Being contrary and divisive is their continuous narrative/mantra.
Years ago while in high school there was an individual in my class who was just downright smart in an educational sense. (Likable, athletic, the whole package.) Just one problem though! He needed attention. To get it, he became a divisive renegade who acted contrary to rules, authority, and even became a thief in his craving for notoriety.
All this led to a life of self-misery, loss of true friends, failed marriages, and eventually prison time. He has and is paying the price for his actions.
To me this exemplifies the actions of Socialists but with one large exception. They expect others to pay or suffer from their actions and then constantly refuse to accept responsibility for the social negatives of their ideas or policies.
Paul Harvey was and is correct. The Devil is real and he is at our country’s door. Do we open the door wider? Or, do we block the door with our foot before it is pushed open any further by those whose intent is the complete denigration of America?
This is the time to stand as a united, freedom-based society in firm opposition to the divisive, destructive intentions of those seeking power and control over our God-given rights. We Americans expect a future of national peace which is inclusive of the freedoms that ensure common respect of others and the ability to live in harmony with one another.
May His countenance be upon us here in Oregon and throughout America.
Danny L. Johnson
Halfway
