Paul Harvey was an icon of reasoned thinking of whom many young Americans are unaware. He passed on in 2009 and since then, our country has fallen to the depths of which he warned.

In Paul Harvey’s words, the playbook is simple and the outcome is obvious if America fails to respond to the ideological/sycophantic liars who wage war within our country against the God-given Republic that we have been so blessed to receive from the thoughts of this nation’s founders.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.