On Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the afternoon of the first day of school I observed the following scenario.
An adult male teacher or administrator (assisted by several other adults) led a large group of South Baker students into the middle of the intersection of Carter and Third streets. Here, in the middle of the street (without the benefit of an identifiable crossing guard, painted crosswalks, accessible curbs or stop signs) they stood like sitting ducks and waited for almost 5 minutes for the end of the group to catch up and arrive at the intersection. When the leader had them all assembled on the street and in harm’s way of all four directions at the intersection, he addressed them with a safety lecture. Ironic, isn’t it?
Listen up now, he said. You probably wonder why I have you all standing here in the middle of the street (which is exactly what I wondered too). We are here because this is a very dangerous intersection. Who can tell me why I call it dangerous?
The discussion lasted about 10 minutes and at the end of the lecture, the dangers of the intersection of Carter and Third streets were repeated back to the students standing in the street. I paraphrase:
• It is a four-way intersection without stop signs.
• There are no designated crosswalks.
• Students don’t know which path is safe.
• Buses and vehicle traffic cannot be sure where pedestrians will cross.
• Traffic moving at higher speeds might not have adequate time for a proper response.
• Left turn conflicts remain unregulated at this intersection and so they are random.
• Several times a day, students and pedestrians will need to cross through this intersection. There are no school speed signs posted for either Carter or Third Street. Speeds are at the discretion of the drivers and can be anticipated to be anywhere from 10 mph to 25 mph.
Note: The biggest danger I observed was organizing the students in the street for over 15 minutes.
The leader, still in the middle of the street with his back to oncoming traffic from three directions, continued his lecture, instructing the students to remember the following dangers.
• Traffic does not stop.
• Traffic is not alerted to yield.
• Traffic is not required to yield.
• Nothing conveys to drivers that students may be present.
• Nothing conveys to drivers that they are in a school zone.
• Nothing regulates the drivers’ speeds.
• Nothing controls left turn conflicts.
• Nothing indicates a preferred or safe path.
Here was the leader’s remedy:
• The students themselves must be ever vigilant. They need to interpret, adjust and regulate their own paths for safe access to the school. They must stop and look in all directions, and wait until the roadway is safe. The student must determine if approaching traffic will go straight, turn right, turn left or stop. The student must determine if traffic is traveling at a speed that will allow them to get out of the street in time to cross safely.
The lecture ended. They vacated the street (finally) and continued on. Perhaps there were other dangers that they had to experience firsthand in order to make it safely to and from school.
Here’s my question: Why?
Why give a traffic safety lecture in the middle of an intersection that has been determined to be unsafe?
Why hasn’t the school or the city addressed these known safety concerns?
Why is it the responsibility of the student to plan a safe path against the dangers of unregulated traffic?
Why isn’t traffic given clear regulations and guidance at this intersection?
Here’s my takeaway from my observation. The school should never allow teachers or administrators to assemble students in unsafe situations to hear lectures of danger. The school knows this isn’t safe. I heard their concerns. Now I would like someone to be proactive to correct the identified dangers.
Pat Hinton
retired civil engineering
technician
Baker City
