On Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the afternoon of the first day of school I observed the following scenario.

An adult male teacher or administrator (assisted by several other adults) led a large group of South Baker students into the middle of the intersection of Carter and Third streets. Here, in the middle of the street (without the benefit of an identifiable crossing guard, painted crosswalks, accessible curbs or stop signs) they stood like sitting ducks and waited for almost 5 minutes for the end of the group to catch up and arrive at the intersection. When the leader had them all assembled on the street and in harm’s way of all four directions at the intersection, he addressed them with a safety lecture. Ironic, isn’t it?

