It is the sickest of ironies (possibly cognitive dissonance) that the same liberals who demand a woman have complete control of her body, to the point of being allowed to murder her unborn child, are just fine with a governor and president who want to force citizens to receive a COVID shot! Where are the “my body, my choice” demands regarding shots? To be clear, I support getting the shots and my wife and I got ours last spring, after discussion with our medical providers, as soon as our age group was eligible. The significance, however, is that we did it by our choice, not the governor’s or president’s mandate. While I encourage my fellow citizens to talk to their medical provider and evaluate getting the shots, it should be absolutely their choice and I staunchly oppose the shot mandates and consider them gross overreach of government.
Our state and national leaders are demonstrating tyranny, not sound judgment, and causing unnecessary division within our country. If people aren’t getting the shots, it means they don’t need them or aren’t convinced that they should. The governor and president need to come up with better information and arguments, not force.
Jim Carnahan
Baker City
