I write in response to retired civil engineering technician Pat Hinton’s letter to the editor published in the Sept. 10 edition of the Baker City Herald. Hinton’s theme, throughout the extended letter, is a serious accusation that the South Baker administration and staff were putting students in serious and immediate danger.

It would appear this caused significant personal anguish; by chance did you call the non-emergency police line to report what you were witnessing? Did you call the school and inquire about your litany of questions? Or perhaps, it was more fun to join the trend of overtly thrashing on this country’s public schools and teachers?

