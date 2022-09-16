I write in response to retired civil engineering technician Pat Hinton’s letter to the editor published in the Sept. 10 edition of the Baker City Herald. Hinton’s theme, throughout the extended letter, is a serious accusation that the South Baker administration and staff were putting students in serious and immediate danger.
It would appear this caused significant personal anguish; by chance did you call the non-emergency police line to report what you were witnessing? Did you call the school and inquire about your litany of questions? Or perhaps, it was more fun to join the trend of overtly thrashing on this country’s public schools and teachers?
Either way, let’s be clear about one thing: you cannot question the devotion educators have to keeping their students safe. Teachers and educational staff care so deeply about their students — your children — that they go to work every morning, knowing today might require them to take a bullet in an effort to protect those students. By coming into school — every day — they reaffirm their commitment in doing all they must to protect them. Educators now regularly go through “school shooting training,” which does not exist in any other profession (besides law enforcement) if I’m correct?
Do you know what to do if an active shooter’s inside a school to keep 30 students safe? I do.
As a current local educator, I assure you, I consciously think about this commitment as I open my classroom door each and every morning — and each and every morning I come back.
If actual answers are what you want, you should pick up the phone and dial 541-524-2350; ask to speak to an administrator. The entire staff at South Baker is wonderful, and I know they’d be happy to have a productive conversation to address your concerns.
At some point, our society as a whole will learn to respect the dedication educators have to their students; and yet, I worry this will not occur until the generations who have grown up experiencing these moments outnumber those who have not. All I do know, is what will continue to prevent widespread respect, are careless attacks thrown about.
Jesse Taub
Baker City
