I worked and served with Mr. Dan Garrick on the Baker 5J School Board for about eight years, several years ago.
I have been impressed with his concern for the students of those schools. He worked tirelessly to help solve problems and find answers to help and assist parents and staff during his time on the board.
He oversaw the budget during his time as Chair of the School Board, a time of falling enrollment and budget cuts. He worked with the other members of the board to make the Baker Web Academy a reality which helped to offset the loss of state funds during that difficult time for the district. By doing so, showing that he is willing to think “outside the box” to find and bring answers to the school district, a quality I believe he will bring to the Commissioner Chair if he is elected. The Baker Web Academy has become an important part of our community’s education plan and helps to educate 1,500 students around the state of Oregon.
Dan has been a self-employed business man for many years. Has raised his family here in Baker County. I believe he understands what makes Baker County special, its people, values, and work ethic.
Please join me in electing Dan Garrick as Chair of Baker County Commissioners.
Deon Strommer
Baker City
