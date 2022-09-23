Oregon ultra-liberalism is at it again. The following are excerpts from a March 2022 article from KEZI: “State lawmakers passed the Reproductive Health Equity Fund during the 2022 legislative session. It allocates $15 million from Oregon’s General Fund to Seeding Justice, a nonprofit that will then distribute the funds. ...The funding is also expected to be used to pay for expenses incurred by people traveling to Oregon from states with stricter abortion laws. In Idaho, lawmakers passed a ban on abortions after six weeks. Funding from the Reproductive Health Equity Fund will likely be used to pay for travels to clinics in Oregon if Idaho’s restrictive abortion law takes effect. ... If the Supreme Court rules in favor of allowing a 15-week ban to go into effect, the pro-choice organization Guttmacher Institute estimates a potential 234% increase in people traveling to Oregon for abortion care. ... It would be able to serve both Oregonians looking to be able to get the care that they need as well as potentially serve folks who have been forced out of their states in order to get the care they need.”
This funding was quietly adopted; I suspect that lawmakers thought it might not be a popular move.
I am already incensed that some of my tax dollars are being used to support abortions for Oregonians. Now I must financially support abortions for those from other states? Outrageous! Would you be proud if Oregon becomes the abortion capital of our country?
I have spent 60 of my 62 years living in Oregon. This is one more of the many idiocies that is making Oregon a less desirable place to reside. If this bothers you as much as it does me, then please take a few moments to let your state representatives /legislators know about it.
Steve Bachman
Baker City
