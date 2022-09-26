I am aware of corruption in our governments these days, but I never would have expected the Oregon Department of Energy to fall into this category.
Recent interaction with the ODOE regarding the Boardman to Hemingway power line, which Idaho Power wants to build 300 miles across Oregon, has proven that ODOE completely ignores state rules and statutes. There have been several instances of this conduct with the ODOE appearing to be comfortable in making their own rules.
Many of us have filed complaints (contested cases) against the B2H power line. Two to three years ago, when these cases started, there were 51 people with 72 contested cases. Most contested cases over the last couple of years have been completely shot down by the hearing officer — administrative law judge — assigned to this case. The ALJ has made all her rulings with the guidance of the ODOE.
When the ODOE and the Energy Facilities Siting Council — the deciding “council” — were in La Grande last month, there were 14 of us left with about 25 contested cases remaining. These cases that survived had legitimate concerns and some had some very strong legal standings. The ODOE entrusted our concerns and legal issues to the six volunteers on the EFSC appointed with making decisions about our lives and over a billion dollars of ratepayer investments.
We were each allowed only three minutes to argue our case. With almost no conversation or questions about our concerns or taking any consideration of Oregon statutes or rules on any of our contested cases, the ODOE summarized its interpretation of the law and recommended to the EFSC to vote against every one of the remaining cases — and they did.
We sat wondering if any of the EFSC members had even read our written cases, included in their 8-inch binders of evidence and legal arguments they were provided for the meeting. They rarely referenced these binders during these proceedings.
State law says the ODOE is working for the health and welfare of Oregon citizens. The ODOE should be working and listening to the concerns raised by Oregonians, first and foremost. The ODOE and the EFSC are funded by applicants — like the Idaho Power Company. An employee from the ODOE estimates the agency has received $4.1 million in application fees from IPC.
The ODOE has fought us every step of the way, on every issue. The ODOE, the EFSC and the ALJ have worked closely together on this, under the guidance of the ODOE. Other than funding, which should not be a factor, there is no other explanation as to why the ODOE is using its resources to help Idaho Power (an out-of-state corporation) get this power line approved. Especially given the fact there will be significant repercussions to Oregon citizens.
This entire process has been completely unfair. I strongly feel there are legal issues here as well, and it leaves me wondering who, if anyone, regulates the ODOE and its practices?
Joe Horst
La Grande
