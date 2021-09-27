Every once in a while you meet a person who immediately clicks with you and becomes a good friend, enriching your life and the lives of those around you. As it is with people, so it is with communities.
We recently learned that our community will soon lose one of our greatest collective assets. Timothy Bishop will leave Baker and become the economic director in La Grande in October. This was Timothy’s second stint in Baker. The first was in the 90s during the development of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. His efforts in joining with a community and statewide marketing and promotional effort put us on the map ... both nationally and internationally.
When Timothy moved on to other projects we recognized his contributions and mourned his loss. Then he returned. For over a decade — without fanfare — Timothy has enriched our quality of life here in Baker County. He has tirelessly promoted our civic, cultural, and “of interest” sites and events, all the while forging strong, long-term partnerships to benefit us economically in the highly competitive arena of tourism. His service on behalf of Baker County reminds me of an old saying — ”Service is the rent we pay for living in our great country.”
Timothy: you deserve more thanks than most in this town are aware. Timothy and Dawn: best to you both. We know you will continue to be a positive force in whatever endeavors you choose.
Dave and Joyce Hunsaker
Baker City
Editor’s note: Dave Hunsaker was the first manager of the Interpretive Center. Joyce was the executive director of the Oregon Trail Preservation Trust — BLM’s private non-profit partner in the development of the Center.
