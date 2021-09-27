COVID sucks! Seriously. We are currently seeing the surge of COVID respiratory illness those of us in healthcare anticipated seeing in April or May of 2020. Watching younger people with few or no chronic illnesses struggle to breathe is not fun, particularly when you are doing everything you can to keep them alive and worry that it still won’t be enough.
I want to explain how COVID-19 affects the lungs and why people end up requiring oxygen. Like most respiratory viruses, the most common way this virus enters a person’s body is through their lungs. Many people will have typical viral symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, muscle aches, and fatigue. About 80% of infections are mild and people will recover at home with no intervention. The other 20% of infections will be moderate or severe. Most moderate or severe cases develop viral pneumonia, inflammation or swelling of the lung tissue that allows oxygen to pass into our blood.
In moderate COVID-19 infections, the level of oxygen in a person’s blood drops low enough that they need supplemental oxygen and medications to reduce the inflammation in their lungs. Current best evidence suggests that a person with symptoms severe enough to warrant hospitalization benefit from steroids such as dexamethasone or methylprednisolone. Steroids do not help in mild cases of COVID-19, and in fact, may actually worsen outcomes due to side effects and suppression of the immune system attempting to fight off the virus.
About 5% of people who contract COVID-19 develop a severe infection that requires admission to an intensive care unit (ICU). The air sacs in the lungs fill with so much fluid and swelling that oxygen can no longer easily transfer into the blood. At this point, the only options are to use a very high flow of oxygen (40-60 liters per minute up your nose), a bipap device (that keeps a minimum amount of air pressure pushing into your lungs even when you are exhaling), or a tube in your trachea (windpipe) called intubation.
So why is COVID-pneumonia worse than bacterial pneumonia? Most bacterial pneumonia will only affect one lung or even one portion of one lung. Bacterial pneumonia can be treated with antibiotics, but resistance to these medications has been developing with over-prescribing of antibiotics for nonbacterial viral illnesses such as COVID-19. Some people do feel better after treatment with antibiotics for their viral illness, likely due to the anti-inflammatory properties that some antibiotics exhibit. Like other viral pneumonias, COVID-pneumonia does not respond to antibiotics, making it much harder to treat.
Recovery from COVID-19 can be quite prolonged, in part due to the inflammation causing thickening and scarring of the lungs. Some people will likely be on oxygen for the rest of their lives, while others may recover over time.
I respect individual choice and personally feel mandates are not the right approach to combatting the pandemic. The evidence is clear, vaccines are saving lives and reducing severe infections, and I hope many of you who are unvaccinated will consider getting immunized. I thank you for your time and I would encourage you to ask your physician, PA, or NP any questions you have about COVID, vaccines, mask-wearing, or really any other health-related question.
Dr. Neil J. Carroll is a family physician for St Luke’s EOMA and also regularly works as an inpatient physician at Saint Alphonsus-Baker City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.