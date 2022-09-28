Our founders understood that city government needed to be focused on us, on the needs of all of the citizens of Baker City. Our City Charter specifically states that all city offices must be nonpartisan. There is no room for party politics, the protection and safety of the whole community must always be the focus of the city council.

That makes perfect sense to me. If you are willing to serve your neighbor, you should serve all your neighbors. There is no room, nor need, in a small city for anything other than what is best for us all.

