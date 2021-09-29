Thanks to everyone who helped me after my ATV accident
On Aug. 28, while riding ATVs along Phillips Ditch in the West Eagle mountain range, I was injured after rolling my ATV approximately 40 feet down a steep and rocky embankment. My riding partners, Darin Helman and Kay Burritt, made their way down the steep embankment to assess my injuries and to try to make me as comfortable as possible as I had landed face down on sharp rocks (and unknown at the time, had broken/cracked eight ribs.) Darin went to find cell service to call 911 and to then direct the first responders to our location, Kay stayed with me to keep me awake and to keep me from going into shock.
Search and Rescue volunteers, using a technical rope system, pulled me up the bank and transported me to an ambulance approximately three miles away. Medics assisted me at the site and on the trip to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in town. I was later flown to Saint Alphonsus in Boise but am now home and on the mend.
I would like to praise and express my sincere gratitude to the following first responders from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the Baker County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Volunteers, the U.S. Forest Service, the medical team from Eagle Valley Ambulance, Life Flight, and the medical providers at Saint Alphonsus Medical Centers in Baker City and in Boise.
Also, I would like to thank Levi Morrison and his crew, for taking the time and effort to retrieve my ATV from the bottom of the embankment and bringing it back to town.
Thank you, too, to all of my friends, family and community members for the outpouring of care, support, and well wishes.
Finally, I want to express special gratitude to my great friends Darin Helman and Kay Burritt, both of whom showed composure, strength and selflessness to ensure my safe and successful rescue and for all their care and support while I have been on the mend. Can’t wait to ride again soon!
Verl Cote
Baker City
