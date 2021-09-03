It seems to me that the quality of education in the field of science has become wholly inadequate in this country. Are we not aware that science is not an alternative belief system? That it is based on empirically derived hypotheses obtained through long study of the data based on experiment and observation, rather than theory or personal beliefs. Again, scientific data is NOT the same as deeply held personal beliefs.
People who know anything about vaccinations and know of the long history of working on vaccines for viruses ever since the 1918 great pandemic flu, and know that vaccines were NOT produced “too quickly” to be safe. They will know the difference between DNA and mRNA and how these viruses work at replicating themselves. People who know about viruses would not be ingesting a horse parasitic medication to fight the virus. People who know about metals and magnetism are not going to be claiming that the COVID vaccine “magnetized” them. It is not necessary for all students to want to be scientists when they graduate and go on to study at a higher level, but at the very least we should be providing in our school system a solid foundation of science to know enough about how it works and then can make informed decisions based on facts ... NOT personal beliefs.
Christine Howard
Baker City
