Been pondering these “Constitutional” sheriffs’ grandstanding letters to our governor about protecting the people’s rights (Thank you Sheriff Ash for not getting caught up in this circus sideshow) along with the constant whining about “my God given Constitutional rights” and misbelief that state mandates aimed at ending a local and worldwide health emergency, via vaccines and masks, is somehow comparable to the Commies or Nazis! Craziness as disturbing, scary and dangerous as it is ridiculous. All this angry “minority” rhetoric had me picking up a copy of the Constitution to find out why “our” City Council would think it wise or necessary to challenge the governor’s mandates: “there is no ambiguity in Oregon’s vaccine or mask requirements or the legal authority of Oregon OSHA to enforce those requirements, districts must follow state law.”
First thing l discovered, “God” is not mentioned in the Constitution. Therefore impossible that God had anything to do with your Constitutional rights. Amendment XIV: Section 1 offers a shadow of hope: “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law.” These clauses are under constant debate, none of it is defined? The expert consensus defines it thus: Protection by the government of the enjoyment of life and liberty subject nevertheless to such restraints as the government may prescribe for the general good of the “whole.” Imagine that! I didn’t read about anyone’s right to compromise my health and liberty by ignoring scientific based mandates protecting the “whole,” my neighbors, our children, from a raging pandemic. I didn’t find the right for a conspiracy driven mayor and a partisan City Council to pursue a lawsuit against its own state without a vote of the citizens? Another lawsuit might be considered?
Finally. Laying with my head on a saddle, hearing a distant steam locomotive’s whistle is nostalgic. Having a diesel monster roar past your home or school blaring a horn at decibels that can impair you for life is insane ... get real.
Mike Meyer
Baker City
