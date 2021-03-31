David, Lisa Coughlin say goodbye to Baker County
To all our friends, co-workers and employees:
After almost 50 years in Baker City, we are relocating to the Central Oregon area outside of Redmond, Eagle Crest.
We have had a wonderful 50 years here, both as a lawyer and high school teacher. We raised our daughter, Jen, here and she now lives in Bend, along with our grandson. Like us, she has many great memories of Baker City.
We hope we have contributed as much to the community as it has given to us. We will sincerely miss our friends here, along with the mountains and country surrounding us. We are certain to enjoy the Central Oregon area.
Thank you all for your kindness and friendships over the years.
David and Lisa Coughlin
Baker City
Vaccinations key to opening Baker businesses
I have an idea. If the mayor and city council want all business opened up in Baker, let’s just get everyone vaccinated. 100 percent.
Rella Browne
Sumpter
Council’s divisive resolution won’t encourage visitors
I want to thank Jayson Jacoby for pointing out some of the flaws in the City Council’s Resolution 3881. It is not only poorly written but also divisive and inflammatory. At a time when we can begin to see an end to the pandemic in the not so far future we should be looking forward in a positive way. The negative picture this resolution paints will not encourage people from other parts of the state to want to visit Baker City this summer. We can all best help our local businesses and tourist industry by getting vaccinated as soon as possible and continuing to wear a mask in public places until enough people have done so.
Mary Sue Rightmire
Baker City
Council’s resolution ignores benefits of Brown’s policies
Dear Governor Brown:
Thank you for your research, vigilance and “science” based response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With your guidance and decisions our beautiful state of Oregon has become a model of success for the rest of the country. Things are now opening up safely. The rollout and implementation of vaccinations here in Eastern Oregon has been nothing less than phenomenal!
I wish to apologize for the non-facts and ramblings, “Resolution 3881,” drafted by our misguided mayor and approved by our local city council. Only two (thank you!) of seven members objected to these empty theatrics? Seems we’ve elected a bevy of self-proclaimed scientists and doctors to our council. This was an exercise in futility, pure and simple.
This majority council belief in misinformation and disinformation is quite disturbing, considering they are in a position of responsibility? I guess neither you nor I should be surprised, seeing as how a majority of these council members were endorsed and supported by our regional Republican Party, obviously being spoon-fed their agenda by that very entity. My belief, my opinion only, is that this anti-mask, anti-science, anti-mandates rhetoric is born of bitterness over the presidential election results.
As more receive vaccinations and mandates are lifted, our mayor and council decide that now is the right time to create a ridiculous, meaningless spectacle? To what end?
Many lives have been saved through “necessary” health guidelines and lockdowns. We have irrefutable evidence that masks, social distancing and mandates have contained the spread. This is not a theory it is a proven fact. We are all tired of masks, lockdowns and mandates. But to waste our time and city business with a selfish display of nothing?
So once again, Governor Brown, I wish to apologize for the actions of our mayor and council, a governmental body that, itself, should strive for “respect” instead of condoning conspiracies, vindictiveness and divisiveness. There are many citizens of Baker City that are sane, safe, respectful of others, accept scientific facts and appreciate the values you bring to the great State of Oregon. Thank you.
Mike Meyer
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.