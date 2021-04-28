Drivers: please secure trash before heading for the dump
I’m writing a very important reminder to anyone that hauls their trash to the dump. Please put a cover over your pickup or trailer to keep the trash from flying out and on the roads. I do know it’s our responsibility to keep your trash in your vehicle. It is also against the law to let your trash fly out. We do have a great city, so let’s keep it clean.
Sharon Maloy-Styer
Baker City
Uncomfortable with seating at county health department
As anyone who reads the local news is well aware, Baker County could soon be raised to an “extreme” level of coronavirus danger. With that in mind I found it to be particularly shocking to see that the Baker County Health Department chose not to adhere to “Social Distancing” while vaccinating a large number of residents on 04/23/21. I am one of the many residents vaccinated on that day. I continue to be amazed at the fact that in a small waiting area the seats were positioned close together and the number of people allowed in the waiting area (significantly more than the number of seats available) made “Social Distancing” impossible. Although the staff were friendly and professional; the person or people who organized this activity should be prevented from being involved in any similar activity in the future. I have mixed feelings about this experience. I feel fortunate to have been able to receive my second shot ... yet hope I didn’t catch the virus while doing so.
Les Dickey
Baker City
If you like Idaho, you’re welcome to move there
I am trying to determine the money behind the Move Oregon’s Border. They have sent mailers all over eastern Oregon and are advertising on YouTube. Could it be business owners, who would rather the federal minimum wage be $7.25 instead of the $12.25 in Oregon? Could it be those who like a 6% sales tax, something Oregon has turned down nine times since the 1930s? Could it be that Oregon spends $11,000 per student while Idaho spends $7,200, the lowest in the country? Could it be miners, who wish no environmental controls? Could it be those who think Boise will replace the Oregon general fund, which funnels money from the Valley to our schools to cover the shortfalls, so our property taxes can remain low? Could it be those who think Boise will cover the maintenance of our roads, which are now covered by road mile taxes, generally flowing east from the Valley? Does it think Boise will pay Oregon back for all the Oregon State property, including state highways that are not owned by those in the east, but by the state?
My family came to this state in 1904. In the interim we have had all kinds of government control. The Republican party was once dominant, but it changed in about 1982, which caused me to leave. It has gone more doctrinaire, more adept at litmus tests and has thus lost the respect of most in the state. The supporters of this measure, instead of determining how to appeal to all voters, are taking the chicken way out and attempting to do what will assuredly fail, but that will make the conflict between the east and west even more onerous.
I for one do not like Idaho and do not wish to be a part of the state. Thus, I hope there is enough money in the till for them to buy my ranch. I am asking for $1 million.
Or those who like Idaho so much could just move there. So much simpler.
Tom Nash
Halfway
