Welfare system widens voter base for Democrats
Let us drop the term “racist” as it has become obvious that the word is only used by the simple-minded to try for special privilege and recognition of a quality of their birth, not of their value as a functional human being. Looking back to the 1960s, when all people of good conscience deplored the then practice of racial discrimination, we dealt with the inhumanity and freed our country of this vestige of the Democrat South. After that, things were working well until Lyndon Baines Johnson, a disgusting person, introduced the program which gave free money to welfare people under terms that removed the father from the home. For the lazy and promiscuous, it became a way of life passed down through the generations. The Democrats were happy with the outcome as it provided a reliable voter base they depend upon, and do to this day. How about this — “if you are on public assistance you cannot vote in any election held in a year where you receive public money for more than six months.”
Rick Rienks
Baker City
Concerned about America’s status as a free nation
I have a concern about our current administration and its willingness to kill thousands of legal citizens of this country by abortion and then opening our southern border to allow thousands of illegal immigrants to come in and make citizens of them. In a government of the people it seems to me the administration is overstepping its authority here.
I know pro-abortionists claim a fetus isn’t a live person until it is born, but just think of it this way. Every pregnant woman from the days of Adam and Eve has never given birth to anything other than another human being, so if killing a fetus isn’t killing another human being, what is it? When a baby is stillborn, doctors say it died in the womb. Doesn’t that mean there was life in the womb, or it couldn’t have died?
I have also heard that some abortion advocates want to extend abortion rights even beyond birth. If this is a fact and the way our laws are getting so lax on criminals, even murderers, why not do away with the term murder and replace it with the term “delayed after birth abortion?”
Since abortion clinics were considered essential during the pandemic, I’m guessing that statistics would show that in 2020 this nation killed as many human beings through abortion as were killed by COVID-19.
Another concern to me is the term “Black Lives Matter.” The term seems to indicate that blacks are the only people who have ever been persecuted and are still being persecuted. I’m sure this refers to the time of slavery in this country and to the present time, but this is just a small segment of history compared to the history of the world.
Now let’s take a look at another segment of mankind in history. If you look in the Bible you will find that Israel, the Jewish nation, has been enslaved and persecuted almost from the beginning of time. One of the latest examples was Hitler trying to exterminate the Jews during the Second World War.
Throughout the world’s history many nations or empires have risen to power, normally by conquering or enslaving other nations. Eventually the same thing happened to them and they also disappear. So far the only nation in history to disappear through conquest and slavery and then reappear as a nation is Israel. After all the Jews have gone through and finally finding equality as a nation again, they are still facing the fact that many nations and some other segments of the world population still want the Jews eliminated from the world.
Why the difference in attitude toward the two groups mentioned here? Shouldn’t we assume that Jewish lives matter too?
Another concern about the current administration is its abuse of our Constitution. Based on our Constitution the presumption is that our government is of the people, by the people and for the people. This indicates that the elected officials work for the people. The current administration apparently has a different interpretation of the Constitution. To them it reads: “Government over the people, by the elected, for the elected.”
This indicates the people are subject to them.
Until we the people stand up for our rights, we are allowing the elected officials to form a ruling class for themselves and we are no longer a free nation.
Dick Culley
Baker City
