Be selective in the sources of information you read
There has recently been two letters from people who have their doubts about the outcome of the election and who have referred to the Navarro Report as a source of information. I had never heard of this report, so Googled it and found that it is the product of Peter Navarro, who was a top adviser in the prior White House! If he wanted to keep his taxpayer-funded position he HAD to promote Mr. Trump’s line of “alternative facts” — which in itself is a contradiction in terms. To find sources of more reliable information try Googling The Media Bias Chart. Here many sources of news are rated for both reliability and bias. Choose some at the top-center of the curve, and you will be well informed with real facts.
Kirsten Badger
Baker City
Peaceful discourse can help us solve our problems
In the Jan. 28 issue of the paper we saw two letters to the editor. One, from a successful American patriot. He was a veteran (USMC), a squared-away guy who served and then furthered his education after discharge. His path that was similar to that taken by many thousands of young men. After my term of service (USN) I wandered through a series of life’s adventures. Eventually I was contacted by the VA. They said I had educational benefits that would expire if I didn’t use them. I took that to heart and went to school. The experience allowed me to develop skills that paid benefit to the community.
I suggest any young person look at the benefits to be had by serving your country. Lessons learned in service combined with additional educational benefits post-service can give an individual the foundation for a successful life. Ask any vet.
The second writer, Moscow Mike, seems to find his role in attacking people with non-facts and outright lies. Lacking the intellect to follow global references he delights in insulting others from the safety of his room. He offers nothing of value. Rather, he resorts to calling people out by name. Perhaps, by naming them, he thinks he can intimidate them to silence. If he wants to keep putting my name before the public, I’m okay with that as long as he doesn’t descend to slander. With that additional publicity I may even decide to run for City Council, again.
When the rabble-rousers shut up and let the adults gather for peaceful discourse we can address the problems with our collective wisdom. With forethought, contemplation and respect for each other’s viewpoint we may achieve a fair consensus for a constitutional, fair society. I know the people we need to hear from live in our town. I have spoken to many of them. Perhaps they will write to us via the paper. Keep the faith.
Rick Rienks
Baker City
