Proof lacking of Trump’s claims for election fraud
Responding to Jim Carnahan’s letter of Dec. 31, “Americans at least deserve to have a fair election.” Wow! Where do I start? How about the Justice Department and Trump-appointed Bill Barr, “No evidence of fraud.” The Department of Homeland Security ... “The most secure election in our history.”
Mr. Carnahan seems like an intelligent and articulate gentleman, making it hard to understand why he’d embrace Trump-driven conspiracy theories regarding our election. Is it that President Joe Biden doesn’t fit into his conservative politics? I feel your disappointment, Jim, but do you truly believe all the “debunked” disinformation? Fact-checking is pretty easy nowadays. Obviously you’ve gleaned your information from agenda-driven right wing news sources? You can’t understand why all these lawsuits (many brought before Trump-appointed judges) have been dismissed? (SCOTUS refusing to even acknowledge one of them). Here’s some documented reasons, Jim. Most lacked any merit whatsoever, no credible evidence, frivolous, unreliable witnesses, without standing ... hearsay is not evidence. Many were dead on arrival at every level of our judicial system. There were no “compelling arguments” no proof that “dead people voted,” that “more people voted than existed,” no fraud period.
My favorite is the mysterious “trailer full of ballots hauled from New York to Pennsylvania.” There are no records or proof because it didn’t happen. And those “experts” with the “amazing information on the questionable accuracy of the voting machines?” They are crawling back into their holes after being threatened with legal action over their unsubstantiated, baseless claims. Trump knew he was a loser long before Election Day and began setting up his voter fraud scam, he knew it would be a huge money grab so of course he keeps the lie going. So sad to see so many of my fellow citizens fall for what is basically a con! 70% of Trump voters cannot accept reality. If only they could somehow just “magically” make votes disappear. That’s not how democracy works, you can’t just make somebody president. Sorry. Lastly, would someone please list all the “great things” Donald has done for our country? I’m curious ...
Mike Meyer
Baker City
I wear a mask to protect myself — and those who don’t
While standing in line to check out at D&B, I heard a man declare “no government is gonna make me wear a mask.” I was about to respond when the woman in front of me gave a thumbs up and encouragement. It made me wonder what God might be thinking and I realized this was probably his response. “I gave them brains; why won’t they use them?” I am a retired public health nurse and I wonder the same thing about those folks. Wearing a mask has nothing whatsoever to do with your rights. I am 77 years old and wear my mask to protect myself and those who don’t believe in wearing one. Won’t they do the same for me?
Iva Mace
Baker City
