Juneteenth holiday helps America learn from its past
I differ with Mr. Rienks on his take of Juneteenth (Baker City Herald, 6/29/2021). Juneteenth, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, is a long overdue public recognition of an ugly part of our history that is vital to learn — history that still impacts today. I am glad it precedes July 4th. Both holidays commemorate independence from tyranny. However, Juneteenth makes clear the lack of reality behind the July 4th holiday. Only some benefited from independence from England. Most (women, enslaved people, indigenous people, men of all skin tones, the land, fish and wildlife) remained subjugated with little to no rights. Even now we have a great distance to travel before the phrase “liberty and justice for all” becomes a reality and not just a slogan.
“One Nation” — that the phrase were true but it is not. This country has many subsets, a few subsets benefit greatly, while most do not, including subsets with lots of white people. Only by learning our complete history, not some sanitized version can we make the changes needed for “One Nation” to be real. We are fortunate that there are many excellent resources out there to help on this challenging journey.
As to concerns about “life in the rural West” — while some mindsets may be threatened by Juneteenth, it poses no threat to rural life. And there is no one “rural” mindset. One has only to read letters to the editor, see how people vote (or don’t), look at yard signs, flags flown to know this.
This is my county. Our history is complex. I am deeply pained by how we continue to willfully miss the mark on “liberty and justice for all” and “One Nation.” I am angered at the sanitized version of history I got as a kid and some still hold to. Continued hiding from our nation’s past serves only a very few. If we want our nation to live up to its potential we must learn its history — the good, the bad, and the very ugly. Juneteeth helps us do just that.
Suzanne Fouty
Baker City
We must take bold action to combat global warming
After years of ruinous denial and failure to act, global warming is now at our doorstep. Drought, heat waves, and fire are clear warnings. It’s obviously a gigantic threat that promises to get much worse. It deserves our most skillful response.
Will we be able to join in a truly meaningful plan to save the planet?
One promising sign is the Save Our Future Act, just introduced by U.S. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Brian Shatz, and others, to shift consumer demand away from carbon fuels. It calls for a refundable carbon tax, which means that most of us could come out ahead by receiving government rebate checks paid quarterly from the tax revenue. At the same time, we would be making buying decisions which explicitly recognize the relatively high total cost of carbon fuels.
Top economists have called for just such a refundable carbon tax, saying this is by far the best way for the nation to address global warming.
Leading Republicans have joined them through the bi-partisan Climate Leadership Council (clcouncil.org).
I urge my fellow readers to learn about the Save Our Future Act, and then contact Senators Wyden and Merkley, asking them to support it.
We can no longer afford patchwork approaches and halfway measures. Now is the time to unite in bold, meaningful action.
Marshall McComb
Baker City
