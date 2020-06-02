Letter criticizing other writers missed the mark
Recently, the Herald printed a letter written by an author who I refer to as Simple Sig. The letter attempted to ridicule the authors of two letters previously written to the Herald. Those letters were well written and the authors clearly presented their ideas in an intelligent and understandable manner. What Simple Sig’s letter did is show us is that he is a simple-minded troll with minimal reading comprehension skills.
Joshua Dillen
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.