Investing in our community, not only in policing
The Baker City Police Department receives the most money from the city budget, with over $2.3 million appointed in the city’s 2019-2020 budget. They repeatedly cite “increased demand” as justification for budget increases. Indeed, they have asked for and received an increase of about $400,000 in the last three budget cycles alone. But where exactly is the need for more money, more policing in our community?
The population of Baker County has remained virtually unchanged for the past decade. So, the same (if not, fewer) bodies to police. According to city-data.com, instances of crime have also hovered around the same number over the past few years, with theft being the primary reported crime in the area. These acts are harmful, and do represent a problem in our community, but the solution may not be as simple, as inhumane, as putting someone behind bars.
With a critical eye and compassionate hearts we can come to understand that many people steal due to issues tied to addiction, poverty, lack of funds to provide stable housing and a consistent source of food. These are systemic issues which are not fixed by jailing someone, and criminalizing people with these needs further disenfranchises them, which keeps the cycle repeating in perpetuity. Police do not make communities safer, better economic policies and support programs for folks who are vulnerable and in need do that.
As we buckle down to try and face some of the emotional and financial challenges of COVID-19 together, many of us have had to slow down and notice more thoroughly the intricacies and challenges within our communities. We’ve come to better appreciate parks, walking paths, and places where we can be safe, socially distant, and in community.
The Baker City Community Development budget approved for this fiscal year is just over $99,000, or 4% of what taxpayers are paying for police. What might it look like to use some of our money to reinvest in our communities together, rather than pay to police it using the status quo as a benchmark?
La’akea Kaufman
Baker City
