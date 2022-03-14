Outside of our home it sits. Docked on our street like some broken-down ship from a Mel Brook’s space farce. A giant old RV with a tarp flapping over it. We no longer see the sunrise. It has been blocked by the Meth Star.
The Meth Star rolled in one night under the cover of darkness, its sudden arrival marked only by a low growl from our dog. We watched it for a while competing with the morning sun, growing more concerned, convinced that the RV had inhabitants. Then the screaming began ...
So following a brief debate, we called dispatch and reported the intergalactic-sized vehicle. Thinking no big deal, this isn’t Portland, the police will give these guys a nudge and they’ll move on within 72 hours. Right? Wrong!
Because what our friendly code enforcement officer told me was not at all what I, or you, might expect. I was told there was nothing legally that could be done about the Meth Star — because people are living in it. Sorry, our hands are tied — the homeless now trump the homeowner!
So we contacted our town council and two members were kind enough to respond and let us know that the police chief is currently working on a plan to address the homeless problem and give law enforcement a bit more control. Yet it has been over a month now and the wait for something to get codified continues ...
So this is why I am writing to all of you. We don’t have lots of money — so yeah, we bought a house that may not be in the nicest part of town. But we pay our taxes (quite a bit of taxes actually). Yet our only return on our tax dollars seems to be having to scoop a human poop out of our driveway!
Laugh or cringe if you want, but if you live in Baker, it may behoove you to contact your local town council and try to get to the bottom of what is being done and when? Otherwise, the Meth Star 2 will be coming soon to a curb near you!
E. Kelley
Baker City
(1) comment
Can you have a tow truck hook up to it and haul if=t off to the dump?
