Trump needs help — after he’s voted out of office
I wholeheartedly agree with the letter from Marshall McComb from the May 7 edition. I often don’t agree with Mr. McComb but on the mental health of the President I am in hearty agreement. Well said, Mr. McComb. Since Mr. Trump began his run for the office he has shown his self-centeredness and total disregard for other people. He needs a total mental health evaluation. Hope he gets it once he’s voted out of office. He needs help.
Iva Mace
Baker City
Having an extra source of income can help a lot
My working life has had a lot of paths — working full-time and married with one child; being a stay-at-home mom and homeschooling; and raising the last child on my own for 15 years (turning 61 when he graduated) when my employment income for the two of us could never quite reach full-time (therefore, lacking benefits).
I grew a philosophy of working which is this: to have a regular paycheck, but always have a sideline of something else you do for income, so that when the need arises, you can hustle to have more — whether it’s to catch up on unexpected bills, plan a trip, save for something important, etc. You may have an art or craft, or love to mow lawns, or know how to make or do something that few others either know how to do or are willing to take the time to do. That element of working for yourself is very strengthening, and can often make the difficult much more possible.
Linda Wolters Bergeron
Halfway
Saddened by thoughts of people dying alone
I’ve been thinking about all these senior deaths since the virus started. Being a senior myself I’ve been thinking about how I might respond to not being able to see or talk to any of my family. I was with my mother prior to her passing and all I had was a warm hand and I talked. Sadly, in the 1960s at age 12 my father passed and I was not allowed to be in the hospital to see him. That caused a lot of heartache over the years. We never know what they hear or not. It’s about us, our need for closure as well.
I am not sure how I would handle being denied. I might go to jail trying. Are we really taking care of seniors? I’d like to know if anything is being done in this area, and I am sure I am not alone in these thoughts.
Sherry Quigley
Baker City
